Stifel Nicolaus Lowers LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Price Target to $8.00

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveVox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of LiveVox from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LiveVox has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

Get LiveVox alerts:

NASDAQ:LVOX opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29. LiveVox has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $10.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveVox Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.