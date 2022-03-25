Stifel Nicolaus Trims Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Target Price to $21.00

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

CGNT has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Cognyte Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.72.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

CGNT opened at $12.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.63 million and a P/E ratio of 415.00. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $29.70.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Cognyte Software had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.83 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,239,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,426,000 after purchasing an additional 467,135 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 12,647.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,962,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,750 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,656,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,292,000 after acquiring an additional 150,200 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 12.8% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,654,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,542,000 after acquiring an additional 301,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kabouter Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter valued at about $54,470,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.