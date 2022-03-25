Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Aprea Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 4,675 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 310% compared to the average daily volume of 1,140 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,495. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.14.

Aprea Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 54,866 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $809,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

