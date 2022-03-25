StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of ENZ stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.36. Enzo Biochem has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $4.15.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.05 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 0.25%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,916,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Enzo Biochem by 324.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 316,940 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter valued at about $668,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 459.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 193,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 158,600 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

