StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of State Auto Financial stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. State Auto Financial has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $52.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average is $51.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,279,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,160,000 after purchasing an additional 21,853 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,266,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,478,000 after acquiring an additional 166,705 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,718,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 582,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,098,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,942,000 after acquiring an additional 268,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

