StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
Shares of State Auto Financial stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. State Auto Financial has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $52.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average is $51.53.
State Auto Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.
