StockNews.com Lowers Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.
Owens & Minor stock opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $49.16.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.
Owens & Minor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
