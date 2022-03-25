StockNews.com Upgrades Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onconova Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85. The company has a market cap of $39.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.74. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,151.77% and a negative return on equity of 40.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTX. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 24.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 34,450 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $635,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

