STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Director William D. Humphries Acquires 14,783 Shares

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) Director William D. Humphries purchased 14,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $23,357.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

STRATA Skin Sciences stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $1.95.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSKN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered STRATA Skin Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 874,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 60,057 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

