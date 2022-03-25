Strix Group (LON:KETL) Receives Sell Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KETL. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.74) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Strix Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.94) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.06) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Strix Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 377.50 ($4.97).

Strix Group stock opened at GBX 248.28 ($3.27) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £513.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Strix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 210.15 ($2.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 390 ($5.13). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 244.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 290.62.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

