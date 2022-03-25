Stronghold Token (SHX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $92,844.00

Stronghold Token (SHX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 25th. Stronghold Token has a total market capitalization of $23.43 million and $92,844.00 worth of Stronghold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stronghold Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Stronghold Token has traded up 10.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00046658 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,125.53 or 0.07023166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,322.73 or 0.99594623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00043098 BTC.

Stronghold Token Profile

Stronghold Token’s total supply is 99,756,866,344 coins and its circulating supply is 5,793,905,044 coins. The official website for Stronghold Token is stronghold.co/stronghold-shx . Stronghold Token’s official Twitter account is @strongholdxchg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stronghold Token is https://reddit.com/r/strongholdxchg

According to CryptoCompare, “Stronghold is building a new financial ecosystem where institutions and businesses can seamlessly manage and trade their assets. It is built on open-source distributed ledger technology and connects the world with buying and selling assets in less than a minute. Note: SHX is currently issued on both Stellar and Ethereum (ERC20). Stellar: GDSTRSHXHGJ7ZIVRBXEYE5Q74XUVCUSEKEBR7UCHEUUEK72N7I7KJ6JHEthereum (ERC20): 0xee7527841a932d2912224e20a405e1a1ff747084Stellar is the ledger of record, with SHX held in Stellar escrow accounts representing non-Stellar issuances of SHX. “

