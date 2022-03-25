Strs Ohio Cuts Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.14% of Saia worth $12,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Saia by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,468,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Saia by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,623,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAIA. Stephens raised their price objective on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Saia from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.00.

In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $277.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $276.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.02 and a 12 month high of $365.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Saia Profile (Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.