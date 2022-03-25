Strs Ohio Purchases 4,921 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $12,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.85.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $311.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.52. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.18 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $298.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,719 shares of company stock worth $18,459,090. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

