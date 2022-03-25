Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,874 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of PulteGroup worth $9,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

PHM opened at $44.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 8.04%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.27.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

