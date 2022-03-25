Strs Ohio Sells 4,167 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 716,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of Kimco Realty worth $17,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $24.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.07.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

