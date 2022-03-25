Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.680-$-0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $288 million-$292 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.80 million.Sumo Logic also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.170-$-0.170 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.31.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Shares of SUMO opened at $11.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.51. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $23.48.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $44,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,225,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,423,000 after acquiring an additional 653,842 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,003,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after buying an additional 495,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,860,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,229,000 after purchasing an additional 294,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,488,000 after acquiring an additional 67,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sumo Logic by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 710,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 204,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.