Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $171.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.09 and a 200 day moving average of $192.73.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,128,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 526.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,111,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,390,000 after acquiring an additional 933,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,997,000 after acquiring an additional 845,015 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 358.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 873,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,769,000 after acquiring an additional 683,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,178,000 after acquiring an additional 426,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.