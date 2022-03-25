Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Receives $41.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNCY. Barclays dropped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:SNCY traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.82. The stock had a trading volume of 19,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,379. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.70. Sun Country Airlines has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $172.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.24 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $28,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 22,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $554,399.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,333 shares of company stock worth $2,391,053 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,061,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,189,000 after buying an additional 890,165 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 7,088.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,603,000 after acquiring an additional 745,590 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,029,000 after acquiring an additional 723,650 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 1,225.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,344,000 after purchasing an additional 690,259 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,523,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,504,000 after purchasing an additional 619,119 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

