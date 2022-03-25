Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CSFB set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.61.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU stock traded up C$0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting C$42.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,706,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,586,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$21.90 and a one year high of C$43.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$37.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.49. The stock has a market cap of C$60.41 billion and a PE ratio of 15.25.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.11, for a total value of C$2,346,804.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.79, for a total value of C$1,839,450.00. Insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,799 in the last three months.

About Suncor Energy (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.