Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Shares of Sundance Energy Australia Ltd (OTCMKTS:SDCJF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.03. Sundance Energy Australia shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15.
About Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sundance Energy Australia (SDCJF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Sundance Energy Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundance Energy Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.