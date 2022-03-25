Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Edward Harris Fenster Sells 21,753 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $676,518.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -80.70 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $64.62.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,012,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,016,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,952 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Sunrun by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.31.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

