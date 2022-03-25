Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 23,178 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,167,974 shares.The stock last traded at $12.13 and had previously closed at $12.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Suzano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45.

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 71.93%. Analysts forecast that Suzano S.A. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1306 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Suzano by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Suzano by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 404,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 244,674 shares in the last quarter.

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment produces and sell hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market. The Paper segment consists of production and sale of paper to meet the demands of both domestic and export markets.

