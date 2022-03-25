SVB Leerink Boosts Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target to $44.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 71.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57. Privia Health Group has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $253,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $132,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,915.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

