Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.06

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.06 and traded as low as $7.47. Swedish Match AB (publ) shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 5,460 shares trading hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWMAF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swedish Match AB (publ) (SWMAF)
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.