SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SWK from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
SWKH stock opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $235.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93. SWK has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49.
SWK Company Profile (Get Rating)
SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.
