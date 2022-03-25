SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SWK from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

SWKH stock opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $235.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93. SWK has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of SWK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SWK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SWK by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SWK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SWK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

