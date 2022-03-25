SWS Partners Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

SWS Partners grew its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Workday were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,502 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Workday by 10,667.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,842,000 after buying an additional 522,700 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Workday by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 727,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,785,000 after buying an additional 468,199 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,574,000 after buying an additional 448,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,467,000 after buying an additional 429,530 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $887,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total transaction of $75,009,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,428 shares of company stock valued at $79,809,784 over the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.00.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,352,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,329. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.90 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,370.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

