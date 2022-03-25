SWS Partners Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

SWS Partners lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 1.9% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOW traded down $19.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $561.87. 1,355,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,624. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $556.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $614.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $112.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 492.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.06.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total value of $370,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,239,132. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

