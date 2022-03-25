SWS Partners Invests $2.68 Million in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

SWS Partners bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 19,043 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.5% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,801 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.58.

In related news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,896 shares of company stock worth $1,353,954 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.95. 2,896,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,445,213. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

