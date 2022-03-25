Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.78

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.78 and traded as low as $7.85. Sylogist shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 235 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78.
Sylogist Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYZLF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sylogist (SYZLF)
- International Gaming Technologies Stock isn’t a Gamble Down Here
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.