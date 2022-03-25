Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives $54.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.94.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 165,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.67. 5,116,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,042,302. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.78. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

