Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) will post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Syros Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 108.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.67). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 368.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. 326,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,738. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The company has a market cap of $64.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.