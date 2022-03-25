Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.
NASDAQ SYRS traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 326,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 4.33. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $64.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.06.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 3,539,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,272,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 195,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 33,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.
About Syros Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
