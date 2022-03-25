Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

NASDAQ SYRS traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 326,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 4.33. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $64.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.06.

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 368.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 3,539,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,272,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 195,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 33,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

