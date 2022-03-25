Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.52

Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.52 and traded as low as $1.59. Talkspace shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 785,665 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TALK. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Talkspace in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Talkspace from $2.25 to $1.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Talkspace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Talkspace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.

Get Talkspace alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52.

In other Talkspace news, CTO Gil Margolin sold 500,000 shares of Talkspace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Talkspace by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Talkspace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talkspace Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.