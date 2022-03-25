Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by SWS Partners

SWS Partners increased its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 201.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,267 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38,286 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPR. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Tapestry by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,521 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPR traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,516,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,113. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average of $39.79. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.41. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

