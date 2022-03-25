Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) to announce $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. Taylor Morrison Home reported sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year sales of $8.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $9.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Shares of TMHC stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $28.66. The company had a trading volume of 915,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,993. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $35.51.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $1,376,749.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,723 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,125,000. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,006,000 after purchasing an additional 212,944 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,433,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

