Taylor Morrison Home Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 9,056 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,045% compared to the average daily volume of 176 call options.

Shares of TMHC opened at $28.89 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $1,376,749.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,723. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,248,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 51,216.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,125,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,867,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 130,295.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 281,438 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

About Taylor Morrison Home (Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.