TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.79) Per Share

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.37) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

TCRR has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.39.

NASDAQ TCRR opened at $2.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $25.22.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,230,000 after buying an additional 27,527 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 364.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,445,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 1,134,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1,166.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,229,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 1,132,206 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 18.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,213,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after buying an additional 186,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 360.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 891,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 698,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

