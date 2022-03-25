Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to $47.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.65% from the stock’s previous close.

TECK has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $42.38.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.