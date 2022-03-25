TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of TELA Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.38). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TELA Bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 84.60% and a negative net margin of 121.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

TELA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday.

TELA opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $171.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TELA Bio has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $16.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.48.

In other TELA Bio news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $56,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 619,460 shares of company stock worth $7,421,871 over the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. grew its stake in TELA Bio by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72,239 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 449,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 13.8% in the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 27,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 5.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

