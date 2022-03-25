Telcoin (TEL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9.72 Million

Telcoin (TEL) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 25th. Telcoin has a market cap of $485.95 million and $9.72 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Telcoin has traded 56.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00035122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00112342 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Telcoin

Telcoin (TEL) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,323,582,611 coins. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Telcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

