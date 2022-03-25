Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 801,877 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 16,690,998 shares.The stock last traded at $5.30 and had previously closed at $4.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37.

Tellurian ( NASDAQ:TELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.28 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 38.05% and a negative net margin of 160.98%. On average, analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tellurian news, Director Claire Harvey acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TELL. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,710,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter worth $15,400,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,445,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,840 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,360,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth $8,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

