Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target to $11.00

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.55% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price objective on Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $7.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,677,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, FS Capital Partners VI LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,445,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

