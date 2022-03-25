Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Short Interest Down 86.7% in March

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the February 28th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TLSYY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telstra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.91.

OTCMKTS TLSYY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,903. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Telstra has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.2669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

