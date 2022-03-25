Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNYA traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $11.66. 388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,693. Tenaya Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,493,000 after acquiring an additional 253,225 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 24,149.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32,734 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenaya Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

