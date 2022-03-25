Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Holdings Increased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 77,756 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 19.2% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 16.9% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 29,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TER opened at $122.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.53 and a 200-day moving average of $132.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.58.

Teradyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.