Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $19.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 101.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:TERN opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.30 million and a PE ratio of -1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 164,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 50,267 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

