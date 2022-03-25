Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.22

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Tertiary Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00), with a volume of 38,659,587 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of £3.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.85.
Tertiary Minerals Company Profile (LON:TYM)
