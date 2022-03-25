Tesco (LON:TSCO) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.34) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Tesco from GBX 308 ($4.05) to GBX 327 ($4.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.28) target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 320.50 ($4.22).

Shares of TSCO traded up GBX 1.67 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 276.72 ($3.64). The stock had a trading volume of 3,190,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,825,068. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 286.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 279.08. Tesco has a 12-month low of GBX 219.40 ($2.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 304.10 ($4.00). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80. The company has a market capitalization of £21.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

