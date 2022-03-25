Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEVA. StockNews.com cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Argus cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $43,231.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $55,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 132,350,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474,099 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 19,564,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,558,000 after buying an additional 3,210,560 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 7,366,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,434,000 after buying an additional 2,919,985 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,170,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,053,000 after buying an additional 2,620,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,273,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,240,000 after buying an additional 1,743,292 shares during the period. 47.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEVA stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.62. 639,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,511,221. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.