The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.22 Million

Analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) will post $16.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the highest is $16.50 million. Bank of Princeton reported sales of $15.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full-year sales of $64.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.68 million to $64.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $65.98 million, with estimates ranging from $65.64 million to $66.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank of Princeton.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of BPRN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.81. 15,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,246. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.98. Bank of Princeton has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $194.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 22,837 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 390,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after acquiring an additional 53,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

