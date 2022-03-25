The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €30.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) has been assigned a €30.00 ($32.97) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 23.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($48.35) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 14th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($50.55) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($46.15) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($46.15) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €43.57 ($47.88).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €0.35 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €39.26 ($43.14). 316,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The business has a fifty day moving average of €40.06 and a 200 day moving average of €42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.15. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €33.27 ($36.56) and a 12-month high of €48.55 ($53.35).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

